Polls close in Virginia gubernatorial contest, as voting wraps up in New Jersey

The polls have closed in the heated gubernatorial race between Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam in Virginia, where conservatives are hoping for an upset and liberals want to notch their first major win after a string of losses since Donald Trump was elected president.

It is too early to project a winner in Virginia, where the Fox News Voter Analysis is showing a close race.

Meanwhile, precincts remain open until 8 p.m. EST in New Jersey, where voters are deciding who will succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Chris Christie, who is term-limited after eight years in office. Democratic nominee Phil Murphy has been polling ahead of Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the state where the once-popular Christie has seen his approval numbers take a drastic hit.

Ahead of Tuesday’s elections, the president repeatedly tweeted his support for Gillespie in the race to replace Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, while staying quiet about Guadagno in New Jersey. Polling in recent weeks has shown Gillespie gaining ground on Northam in Virginia, the only southern state lost by Trump in 2016.

Gillespie, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee, has been campaigning on issues embraced by Trump during the presidential campaign, vowing to crack down on sanctuary cities and the MS-13 gang.

“Ralph Northam will allow crime to be rampant in Virginia,” Trump tweeted from Asia, where he’s on a foreign trip. “He’s weak on crime, weak on our GREAT VETS, Anti-Second Amendment and has been horrible on Virginia economy. Vote @EdWGillespie today!”

In Virginia, the race between Gillespie and Northam has gotten particularly nasty in recent weeks, with each side accusing the other of running ads that are out of line and racially tinged.

Last week, a liberal group called the Latino Victory Fund released a television ad showing immigrant and minority children in Virginia being chased down the road by a man in a pickup truck with a Confederate flag and a Gillespie bumper sticker. Republicans decried the ad, accusing Democrats of fear-mongering. The group behind it eventually took the ad down after last week’s terrorist attack by truck in New York.

Meanwhile, Democrats have repeatedly protested ads from Gillespie accusing Northam of voting for bills that would lead to sanctuary cities and a threat increase from the MS-13 gang. In a video posted on Twitter after he voted Tuesday, McAuliffe warned about a possible Republican upset and called on voters to reject the “bigoted, racist ads that Ed Gillespie has run against Ralph Northam”

“I do not want you waking up like you did after the presidential election last November and saying, ‘how could this possibly happen?’” McAuliffe said.

VIRGINIA, NEW JERSEY GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES SPAR OVER SANCTUARY CITIES

Gillespie and Northam have also sparred over the highly charged issue of removing Confederate monuments in the state. Northam's campaign attempted to tie Gillespie to the white supremacist violence this summer in Charlottesville, something Gillespie's campaign called an "ugly character smear."

Northam’s team has tried to portray the race as a referendum against Trump, labeling Gillespie “Trump's chief lobbyist” because of his former lobbying career. But the so-called liberal “resistance” against Trump has failed to successfully use that strategy in a series of special House elections this year that Republicans have won.

The election comes as the national Democratic Party finds itself in disarray over former DNC interim chairman Donna Brazile’s new book claiming the DNC rigged the nomination for Hillary Clinton over rival Bernie Sanders in 2016.

In New Jersey, the gubernatorial race could have national implications, as the state’s Democratic senator, Bob Menendez, is on trial for federal corruption charges. The winner of the race could have the opportunity to appoint his replacement if Menendez is convicted and resigns. He maintains his innocence.

Like Gillespie, Guadagno has spent the campaign railing against sanctuary cities, releasing an ad drawing attention to Murphy’s comments in support of New Jersey being a “sanctuary state” and telling the story of an illegal immigrant who was convicted of killing several students in 2007.

“Murphy doesn’t have our backs,” the ad’s narrator says. Referencing criminal illegal immigrants, the narrator continues: “He has theirs.”

Like Northam in Virginia, Murphy has responded by accusing Guadagno of channeling Trump.

“Kim Guadagno should be ashamed of herself for the way she’s politicizing the deaths of three children and painting a community with the broad brush of a murderer, a tactic she must have gleaned from President Trump,” Murphy said in response to the ad. “To say the least, these are not New Jersey’s values.”