Trump, Ryan to dine one day after debt deal with Democrats

President Donald Trump is set to have a private dinner Thursday with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., according to the White House’s daily press guidance.

The dinner comes soon after a tense Wednesday in Washington that saw Trump reach a deal with Democratic leaders to extend the nation's debt limit and provide government funding until Dec. 15, Reuters reported.

Earlier in the day, Ryan called the Democratic proposal “disgraceful,” noting the deal would essentially be tacked onto a $7.85 billion Hurricane Harvey relief package.

The House passed the relief bill 419-3 after Democrats vowed to attach the debt ceiling language, the Hill reported.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., later came out in support of the president’s decision, leaving Ryan to stand alone in opposition among GOP leaders.