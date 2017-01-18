Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized for shortness of breath, spokesman says

Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized at Methodist Hospital in Houston over the weekend for shortness of breath, his spokesman said Wednesday.

Jim McGrath said the 41st president – who is 92 years old – is responding well to treatments.

“Doctors and everyone are very pleased, and we hope to have him out soon,” he added.

Bush’s chief of staff, Jean Becker, told KHOU-TV that the former president is expected to go home in a couple of days.

Bush, who served as U.S. president from 1989 to 1993, has a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility. At 92 years old, he is the oldest living former president.

The Republican was hospitalized in Maine in 2015 after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck, and was hospitalized in Houston the previous December for about a week for shortness of breath. He spent Christmas 2012 in intensive care for a bronchitis-related cough and other issues.

Despite the loss of mobility, Bush celebrated his 90th birthday by making a tandem parachute jump in Kennebunkport, Maine. Last summer, Bush led a group of 40 wounded warriors on a fishing trip at the helm of his speedboat, three days after his 92nd birthday celebration.

Bush's office announced earlier this month that he and his wife of more than 70 years, Barbara, would not attend Donald Trump's inauguration this week due to the former president's age and health.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.