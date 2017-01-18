Trump shrugs off Dems' inauguration boycott: 'I hope they give me their tickets'

EXCLUSIVE: President-elect Donald Trump has told 'Fox & Friends' co-host Ainsley Earhardt that he doesn't mind Democratic members of Congress boycotting his inauguration, saying "I hope they give me their tickets."

At least 60 Democratic members of the House of Representatives have opted to miss Friday's ceremonies, most notably Georgia Rep. John Lewis, who said last week that he did not consider Trump a "legitimate" president.

"I think he just grandstanded, John Lewis, and then he got caught in a very bad lie, so let’s see what happens," said Trump, referencing Lewis' previous boycott of George W. Bush's 2001 inauguration. "As far as other people not going, that’s OK, because we need seats so badly, I hope they give me their tickets."

Trump spoke exclusively to Earhardt in an interview that will air Wednesday morning on "Fox & Friends." Earhardt joined "Hannity" Tuesday night to preview the sit-down.

"Immediately when I sat down, I said ‘How are you doing?’ because we’d been with him on the campaign trail for basically two years," Earhardt told Sean Hannity, "and he said, ‘It’s been exhausting, it’s been hard because I’ve had to hire a lot of people.’"

Earhardt said she and Trump ran through the president-elect's plans to tackle a variety of issues, including ObamaCare.

"He said repeal and replace will happen at the same time, and that he doesn’t want anyone to be sick. He wants to provide insurance to everyone," Earhardt said. "I said ‘You have a lot of critics that are wondering how you’re going to pay for this.’ He said insurance companies, the big insurance companies, will help him pay for this."

The president-elect also addressed his use of social media, which he says he will continue after he is sworn in as the 45th president.

"Look, I don’t like tweeting. I have other things I could be doing," Trump told Earhardt. "But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press, and it’s my only way that I can get out and correct.

"Now, I’m going to be close to 50 million people – including Facebook and Instagram and things, I’m going to be close to 50 million people," Trump added. "So when people misrepresent me ... I have at least a way of saying it’s a false statement. Now, if the press were honest, which it’s not, I would absolutely not use Twitter. I wouldn’t have to."