These flea and tick medications for pets are causing seizures, other neurological issues, FDA warns

Heads up, pet owners: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday warned some flea and tick medications can potentially cause “neurological adverse events” in dogs and cats.

The warning applies to drugs in the isoxazoline class, the FDA said. Pet owners who are currently treating their furry friend with Bravecto, Nexgard or Simparica should be wary, as the agency said some animals treated with these medications “have experienced adverse events such as muscle tremors, ataxia, and seizure.”

“Another product in this class, Credelio, recently received FDA approval. These products are approved for the treatment and prevention of flea infestations, and the treatment and control of tick infestations,” the FDA continued.

While the FDA said it “carefully reviewed studies and other data on Bravecto, Credelio, Nexgard and Simparica prior to approval,” the agency has requested manufacturers of these products to change product labeling to better “provide veterinarians and pet owners with the information they need to make treatment decisions for each pet on an individual basis.”

The FDA says officials closely monitor medications for the first three years after approval. If any reports of adverse effects arise within that time period, the agency then typically releases updated safety information.

Pet owners who want to report adverse effects or would like more information about the warning can contact:

Merck Animal Health (Bravecto): 800-224-5318

Elanco Animal Health (Credelio): 888-545-5973

Merial (Nexgard): 888-637-4251

Zoetis (Simparica): 888-963-8471