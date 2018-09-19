Florida architect constructing home from shipping containers: report

A Florida man has reportedly found a unique way to build his new home – with old shipping containers.

Asghar Fathi is the architect behind the uncommon dwelling being worked on in Davie, Florida, which he plans to live in alongside his family, he told the Sun Sentinel in a report Wednesday.

Describing the project materials as “recycling,” Fathi said he was hoping “to make an example” of the house.

“It’s my own home,” he told the outlet. "I am going to live in it.”

After the 3,000-square-foot residence is finished in a few months, it’ll have several bedrooms and living spaces, as well as a carport and an outdoor deck, according to the Sentinel. It’ll also reportedly be constructed to withstand natural forces, like a hurricane.

“This is sustainable, economical and easy to put together if you have the right crew,’’ Fathi said. “It will be hurricane- and termite-proof.”

And with the addition of windows and stucco to the home's exterior, “you won’t be able to tell there was a container here,” Fathi said.

The shipping container home has become a “passion” for Fathi, who told the outlet that he pulled from the work of architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

“He tried to standardize materials so everyone can do it,” Fathi said. “I am basically following his footsteps with a different material so people can have a home without spending millions and millions of dollars.”

The price tag for the venture is anticipated to come in at around $250,000 at completion, he told the Sun Sentinel.