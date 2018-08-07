Michigan man creates 'Amish Uber' with horse and buggy

An Amish Michigan man is jumping into the ride-sharing business – even without a car or smart phone.

For $5, Timothy Hochstedler will take those in Colon, Michigan, where they need to go – albeit not in a car. Instead, Hochstedler will chauffeur people with his horse and buggy.

“Uber is a cool thing,” Hochstedler told WWMT-TV. “Every single year something new comes in, and Uber is hot right now so we have the Amish Uber.”

Aside from getting passengers to their destinations, Hochstedler will also converse with customers and show them Colon.

And his horse, Walker, enjoys the job, too. Hochstedler maintains that the driving power behind his vehicle is a “people’s horse.”

Potential riders won’t be able to hail Hochstedler’s cab via a cell phone app. Those in the southern Michigan town will have to look for the buggy with a handwritten white sign on the side advertising his services. He’s also got a photo-shopped version of Uber’s logo on the side of his carriage that includes the outline of a horse and buggy.

“I don’t think there’s Uber down here so it’s pretty cool,” Becky Phelps, an Amish Uber customer, told WWMT-TV. “It gives people an option that can’t drive or don’t want to drive or shouldn’t drive.”

As WWMT-TV pointed out, Hochstedler doesn’t work for the actual Uber company.

Colon is about 80 miles south of Grand Rapids.