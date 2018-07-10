Girl flashes engagement ring on Disneyland's Space Mountain, goes viral

A newly engaged woman is warming Twitter’s heart with her unique announcement photo.

Sonni Nicolette was visiting Disneyland with her now-fiancé, Jordan Williams, when he got down on one knee in front of Cinderella’s Castle and popped the question, Elle reported.

The pair celebrated with a photo shoot around the castle. But the proposal pictures aren’t what social media is smiling about – it’s the very special shot taken while the couple was riding Space Mountain.

Twitter users reacted positively to the well-timed pic, with some even calling the proposal “goals.”

While most were excited for the couple’s next chapter, some were more concerned for the two riders in the front seat who were doing a pose from Disney’s “Black Panther.”