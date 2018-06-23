World Cup superfan dresses baby twins in national outfits for all 64 games

A mum has made her two-year-old twins homemade outfits to represent the opposing teams in every World Cup game.

Franciellen Lemes Fernandes, 32, spent months researching every nation in the competition, before creating outfits to represent each one for daughters Beatriz and Olivia.

The mother of five waits until her twins are sleeping to take adorable pics of them in the outfits matching the teams which are playing each other.

She has already created the outfits for every team - and the photos for all 48 scheduled matches - and posts them online as the games are played.

For the England vs. Tunisia game, one daughter was dressed as a tiny Beefeater with a tall black hat, while the other was in a traditional north African long white smock. To represent Peru, one was dressed in an alpaca-wool patterned outfit, next to her sibling who was a viking to represent Denmark, for Saturday's game. For the Russia vs. Egypt game, the little ones were dressed as a pharaoh and a Ballet Bolshoi dancer.

Dedicated Lemes Fernandes, from Florida, claims she has not spent more than about $4 on any one outfit and the trick is to photograph the kids after they have been breastfed. She plans to do the last games as soon as she knows the line ups, and said she took on the project to learn more about cultures around the world.

Lemes Fernandes said: "Knowing that the world cup would happen soon, I discovered that I knew nothing of the countries, not even their flags. I spent three months studying each nation- its cultures and traditions - and I turned that into pictures with the twins.”

"For each game I built a photo depicting the culture of the participating nation. The goal was to know more about different cultures and to honor each nation. I really liked the result, and now I am curious to meet in person people from several of the countries I studied."

Law graduate Lemes Fernandes made the outfits from clothes the kids already owned, and items from around the home or arts and crafts kits.

She created the photos in March, April and May and captured the photos by dressing the kids in their tops before they fall asleep, placing the accessories on afterwards.

"I have photographed them since they were newborns and my secret is the same - after lunch I breastfeed them and it makes them very relaxed and they sleep," she said. "It works 98% of the time!"

Brazilian-born Lemes Fernandes and the twins live with husband Ricardo, 47, Rafaela, eight, João, four, and her stepdaughter Maria, 16.

