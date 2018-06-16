Expand / Collapse search
Couple marries on 46-foot-high tightrope

Pastor Stefan Gierung, left, stands in a cage atop of a fire service ladder in front of bride Nicole Backhaus, center, and groom Jens Knorr, right, both sitting in a swing dangling under a motorcycle with artist Falko Traber, top, during the wedding ceremony atop a tightrope in Stassfurt, Germany, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

A couple in eastern Germany have gotten married in a swing dangling from a motorcycle atop a tightrope, 46 feet above the ground.

The German news agency DPA reported that a pastor standing in a cage atop a fire service ladder presided over the wedding of Nicole Backhaus and Jens Knorr in the town of Stassfurt on Saturday.

Bride Nicole Backhaus, left, and groom Jens Knorr, right, sit in a swing dangling under a motorcycle with artist Falko Traber, top, during their wedding ceremony atop a tightrope in Stassfurt, Germany, Saturday, June 16, 2018.  (AP)

The couple exchanged rings in the air but, for safety's sake, waited until they were back on the ground to kiss.

More than 3,000 people watched the wedding in the sky, which took place during a local festival.

The tightrope was stretched between the town wall and a tower, and the motorbike was ridden by Falko Traber, a member of a family of artists.

