Video footage shows toddler escaping bedroom with help from family dogs

An Arizona couple who found their 15-month-old had escaped from her bedroom early one morning were surprised to discover she got help from some unlikely friends.

Chris and Nina Cardinal found Chloe wandering the hallway after hearing a noise on the toddler’s baby monitor Friday.

BRIDE SURVIVES 1,000-FOOT FALL ON HONEYMOON IN DENALI

"We were shocked! How was she able to get out of bed?" Chris told ABC News. "This is the first time she's ever made an escape like this. Did she grow?"

The parents told ABC she isn’t usually able to get out of bed on her own due to a mesh guard they put up, and she’s too short to reach the bedroom doorknob.

Baffled by how Chloe had escaped on her own, Chris and Nina decided to investigate by checking the video footage from the Nest camera they have installed in their daughter’s room.

The video revealed Chloe’s two trusty sidekicks who helped with her great escape: Colby and Bleu, the family’s golden retrievers.

Colby and Bleu can be seen opening the toddler’s door and coming into her room around 6 a.m. The pups then go over to Chloe’s bed, one jumping up on it, as they sniff and nudge her until she wakes up.

A post shared by Cheese Patrol (@cheesepups) on Jan 21, 2018 at 10:18am PST

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

One of the dogs grabs Chloe’s stuffed duck and runs out. The dogs then go in and out of her room a couple times, pestering Chloe and licking her until she finally hops off the bed and runs out the door.

"I knew we had to childproof our house," Chris told ABC. "Guess we'll have to dog-proof it too!"