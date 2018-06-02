7 ways to cool your home without an air conditioner

If you don't have an air conditioner, check out these seven creative ways to stay cool all summer long.

Hack a fan

With a bowl of ice and a fan, you can create a faux ocean breeze. Simply fill a mixing bowl with ice or an ice pack, and put the bowl in front of a fan. Turn the fan on, and the air will mimic a chilly, misty breeze. If you do have an air conditioner but it's broken, check out this DIY air conditioning service repair.

Set your ceiling fans to rotate counter-clockwise

A ceiling fan isn't a set-it-and-forget-it appliance. In the summer, the fan blades should rotate counter-clockwise (as you look up at it) to push the air straight down. Increase the fan speed on really hot days. No ceiling fan at your house? Here's everything you need to know to install one yourself.

Try cooling curtains

Sometimes opening all the windows just doesn't cut it, in which case, spray a sheet with cold water and cover the window's opening. The breeze will hit the sheet and pass through the cool, damp fabric, which can help bring the temperature down in your home.

Make a DIY air conditioner

Feel like getting crafty? You can create your own air conditioner by using a fan, 3/8 copper coil, a water pump, ice, cooler box and a plastic pipe. Check out this tutorial for all the information you'll need. Here are some air conditioning mistakes you can avoid if you have the appliance.

Turn on bathroom fans

Your bathroom fans, as well as the exhaust fan in your kitchen, drag the hot air that rises and push it out of your home. Don't have a bathroom fan? Here's how to install one.

Use insulated window films

Window films offer a ton of benefits, from cutting energy costs to providing you privacy while still enjoying the view and light of the great outdoors. They can provide up to 98 percent infrared heat reduction compared to unprotected windows, and reduce temperature imbalances in your home. Here's more ideas on how to save energy and cut cooling costs.

Get a chill pillow

If you've switched out your flannel sheets for a lightweight set, and still need another way to cool down at bedtime, try a pillow with cooling gel to disperse body heat.

