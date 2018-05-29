3-year-old girl describes 'terrifying' imaginary 'mum'; Twitter convinced she has a ghost

A little girl shared a scary description of her imaginary friend and the Internet is convinced she’s being haunted by a ghost.

A photo posted on Twitter by actress Natalie Morales shows a write-up about kids and their imaginary friends. Morales’ post features Ruby, a 3-year-old girl holding up a stick-figure drawing, with a description next to her picture of her “imaginary mum, Grateful.”

MCDONALD'S CUSTOMER ARRESTED FOR TAKING GOLF CART TO DRIVE-THRU WHILE DRUNK

“Her yellow eyelashes mean she can see in the dark — she only comes to see me at night-time. It scares me sometimes, but I always want her to come back. She has two babies in her belly. She’s 14, but can never have a birthday,” the description reads.

“Ruby, you have a ghost. This is straight up terrifying,” Morales wrote.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The tweet had received nearly 57,000 likes and been shared over 13,000 times by Tuesday morning. It also received hundreds of comments with people’s terrified reactions, as well as their own scary stories.