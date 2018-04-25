Walmart customer in Kentucky uses store intercom to ask for help, goes viral

A video that shows a Kentucky man using the intercom system in a local Walmart has gone viral.

Forrest Hunter, of Lawrenceburg, was shopping in the store’s sporting goods section and needed assistance. However, there was no employee in sight. After waiting, Hunter decided to take the matter into his own hands, using the intercom system to let everyone in the store know he needed help.

"Customer needs assistance in sporting goods please? I'm the customer,” he said in a serious tone over the intercom.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the video, which is titled “When you get sick of waiting on somebody at Walmart,” had more than 2 million views and 52,000 shares.

Hunter told WKYT that a Walmart associate came to help him shortly after he made the announcement, though the employee was a “little embarrassed.”

"A guy walked up and asked if I️ needed any help. I️ said, 'How’d you know?' Then I️ bought my hunting license," Hunter told the news station.

Hunter allegedly didn’t receive any backlash from Walmart for using intercom, WKYT reported.