Duchess of Cambridge stuns in emerald St. Patrick’s Day look

It was a festive top o’ the morning for the Duchess of Cambridge, who looked regal as ever in a head-to-toe emerald look at a St. Patrick’s Day Parade in west London.

Eight months pregnant with her third child, the Duchess visited the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at their base on March 17 alongside her husband, Prince William, who serves as Colonel of the regiment, The Telegraph reports.

Radiating holiday cheer, the Duchess wore a long, dark green coat trimmed with black fur cuffs and collar by Catherine Walker with a matching headpiece atop her signature chignon, paired with black gloves, tights and pumps for the chilly temperatures, Glamour reports.

5 ST. PATRICK'S DAY COCKTAILS THAT DON'T INVOLVE WHISKEY

According to the outlet, the ever relatable royal appeared to rummage in her closet for her St. Patrick’s Day green. She previously stepped out in the coat in January during her tour of Scandinavia, and first wore the headpiece in 2014.

Handing out sprigs of shamrock to officers and warrant officers amongst the 350 troops, Duchess Kate looked thrilled to meet their mascot, Domnhall the Irish Wolfhound. After the parade, Prince William enjoyed a pint of Guinness, while the Duchess drank a glass of water, Vanity Fair notes.

VICTORIA'S SECRET MODEL BRIDGET MALCOLM SAYS SHE'S DONE DIETING, HAS MADE 'PEACE WITH MY BODY'

Various British outlets surmised that the outing will likely be one of Duchess Kate’s last official engagements before she welcomes Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s new baby sibling in April. But if her sartorial track record is any indication, the Duchess is sure to look chic at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated wedding in May.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS