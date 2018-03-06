Richard Branson is hiring someone to live on his private island in the Caribbean

If you’ve ever dreamt of living on a private island full-time, then Virgin’s new job opening might be for you.

Richard Branson’s company is hiring an assistant to live and work on the CEO’s Necker Island in the Caribbean. The person who lands this entry level role will serve as both personal assistant to the island’s general manager, as well as administrative assistant for Branson’s office, all while residing on the 74-acre property north of Virgin Gorda.

According to the job listing posted on LinkedIn, this opportunity isn’t for everyone, “despite the sunshine,” as it will require a lot of work. Responsibilities will include “diary and email management, general correspondence, filing and archiving, booking travel and providing cover for Richard’s PA when they're on holiday, amongst a whole host of other admin-related tasks,” the description reads.

Virgin isn’t just interested in your professional skills, but they will be hiring based on personality, as well. The company is looking for “someone who is self-motivated, outgoing and enthusiastic who can balance this with the essential need for discretion and confidentiality.”

It’s no surprise confidentiality is key, as Branson is known to regularly host high-profile and celebrity guests, like the Obamas, Kate Winslet, Mariah Carey and Harry Styles.

While Necker Island sustained significant damage from Hurricane Irma, Branson has been working to get it and the rest of the British Virgin Islands back to normal.

If this sounds like the job for you, you’ve got until March 10 to submit a video under two minutes explaining why you want the job, an interesting fact about you, and why your skills and experience make you perfect for the role.