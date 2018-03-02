Expand / Collapse search
Oscar party appetizers: 9 fancy hors d'oeuvres to serve at your Academy Awards soiree

By Lydia Culp | Fox News
The Oscars is the perfect excuse to gather with friends, entertain, and experiment with new, extra-fancy recipes.

Whether you're a dedicated movie buff, or even if you could care less about the Academy Awards, Oscar-night parties the perfect excuse to gather with friends, entertain, and try out new recipes.

Need a little inspiration? Look no further for the following appetizers, which are all fancy enough for a ritzy gala or a quiet night in front of the TV. With these unique appetizers, the food just might be the biggest winner at your Oscars party: 

Pomegranate Goat Cheese Crostini

 (The Creative Bite)

It's creamy, crunchy, colorful and chic: These goat cheese crostini from Danielle at The Creative Bite will be the talk of the party, at least until they're gone. With a total prep time of only 20 minutes and just 5 ingredients, this sweet and savory recipe is as easy on your time as it is your taste buds.

Avocado Devilled Eggs

 (This Lil Piglet)

This dish might win an award just on presentation. Using avocado, Stacey at This Lil Piglet transforms the traditional devilled egg into an artfully modern appetizer.  

Butternut Squash Chicken Flatbread

 (Joyful Healthy Eats)

This hearty flatbread may actually qualify as a full-blown pizza. Packing four of the major food groups into one delicious platter, Krista of Joyful Healthy Eats helps you serve far more than an appetizer. See how it's made here.

Beef Steak Bites 

 (Savor the Best)

A little steak goes a long way when you serve them in bite-size cubes. Serve up this recipe from Pat and Dahn at Savor the Best, and give your friends a touch of fine-dining at a fraction of the cost.

Prosciutto Wrapped Pears With Baked Brie

 (Fashionable Food)

Prosciutto-wrapped pears are decadent in their own right, but Keri from Fashionable Foods adds depth of flavor with rich brie. It's a sophisticated, tasty twist your guests will appreciate on Hollywood's biggest night. Try the recipe here.

Wrapped Asparagus 

 (Dessert Now, Dinner Later)

Take home the academy award for "Most Unique Dish" with this recipe for dough-wrapped asparagus from Amber at Dessert Now, Dinner Later.

Boursin Stuffed Mushrooms

With the help of Kaleigh at Lively Table, this simple and delectable cheese-stuffed mushroom recipe will have your guests fighting for seconds.

Blackened Shrimp With Crispy Chilled Cucumbers

This cool-yet-spicy dish from Kristy at The Wicked Noodle brings some heat to your Oscar party apps, and it looks pretty elegant, too. Try the recipe here.

Spinach Artichoke Squares

Sspinach and artichoke dip is a little less messy when you whip up these delicious square-ified versions by Carol at From a Chef's Kitchen.