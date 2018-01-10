This IKEA ad doubles as a pregnancy test

Need a crib? More importantly, need to know if you need a crib? IKEA has you covered. Its latest print ads, from Swedish advertising agency Åkestam Holst, contain a swatch created with chemicals similar to those found in at-home pregnancy tests. So if you urinate on the ad (yes, on the ad), it sets off a chemical reaction that reveals a lower price for the crib advertised, according to Adweek. The IKEA family discount?

The tech was created with Marcene Labs and Åkestam Holst is running the advertisement in Amelia magazine, "one of Sweden’s most influential magazines for women," the brand told Adweek. The agency also boasted that "technical advancements made during the work with this campaign have the potential to improve medical diagnostics," so if we see breakthroughs in medicine in the next few years prepare to thank IKEA.

For reference, the crib in question, the Sundvik, is currently available for $119.00 online, pre-discount. The ad does not specify whether a person has to bring a urinated-on paper into a store to redeem their savings, or if maybe it also reveals and code that can be used online.

Our condolences to the Amelia writer whose work this month will appear on the flip side of "the ad the readers pee on." And to all the Swedish almost-parents too squeamish to try this out, sorry to tell you, but this is just the beginning of your journey with the wonders of the human body.

So, is this gross or genius? Below, you'll find what folks had to say on Twitter. Feel free to assemble your own opinion... just like IKEA furniture.