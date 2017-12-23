Boeing 747 ‘party plane’ ready for weddings

Based at the Cotswold Airport, near Gloucestershire, couples now have the chance to get married on a party plane after the operator was given a licence to perform civil wedding ceremonies and naming ceremonies.

The airport also has legal rights to perform ceremonies in their operational control tower – the only such venues in the world. The unique plane will allow brides to walk down a very different kind of aisle as they prepare to exchange vows in the huge commercial airliner.

Fitting out the aircraft took seven months and it still has plenty of the original decor, including the seating numbers still being visible. The plane can be styled in lots of different ways just like a normal wedding venue though.

Because of the vast space on-board, staff can also set up stages, makeup rooms and dressing rooms, all separate from the main area. Couples can also choose to say "I do" in the airport's fully working control tower - with uninterrupted views of the runway.

Guests can then continue to enjoy the sights and sounds of the airport with a wedding breakfast at a restaurant positioned right next to the live runway.

Jo Welch, head of events at the privately-owned airport, said: "We are extremely excited about this new sector of our business. We do have a Boeing 747 that is stripped out and used for events, so the idea came about to get it licensed for civil ceremonies.

"As discussions went on, we also decided to licence the control tower. Both are the only venues of their kind in the world licensed in this way."

