Hawaii judge orders man to write 144 compliments about his ex

One Hawaii man has a serious writing assignment ahead of him, thanks to a court order.

On Oct. 27, Maui 2nd Circuit Judge Rhonda Loo ordered Daren Young to write 144 compliments to his ex-girlfriend, in response to the 144 “nasty” text messages and calls that he allegedly sent her in a three-hour span, the AP reports.

WOMAN SUES SEPHORA, CLAIMS LIPSTICK SAMPLE GAVE HER HERPES

"For every nasty thing you said about her, you're going to say a nice thing. No repeating words,” Loo told the 30-year-old from Kahului.

Evidently, Young’s ex sought the protection order, which was subsequently issued Feb. 22, 2017. He was told not to contact her, including by phone.

STUDY SHOWS PEOPLE WHO SMOKE POT REGULARLY HAVE MORE SEX

Just two months later, Young sent the woman the hundred-plus text messages and calls in a span of about three hours.

According to the Maui News, Young received time served for spending 157 days in jail. He was also sentenced to two years of probation, $2,400 in fines and 200 hours of community service, in addition to the unique writing assignment.

"It's so childish to think a grown man can be so thumb-happy," Loo said. Further, the judge was frank with her opinion of the harassment.

"I don't know whether I should cut off your fingers or take away your phone to get you to stop texting," Loo told Young. "You probably shouldn't get a phone, period. I hope she changed her number."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Moving forward, Young told the judge he will not reach out to his ex-girlfriend again, and is carrying on with his life.