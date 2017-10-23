Gwyneth Paltrow's 'costume' cost $475

Gwyneth Paltrow showed up as herself for Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld’s second annual Halloween party.

The Seinfeld’s were hosting the party to raise money for Jessica’s GOOD+ foundation, which supports low-income families by providing donated goods and services.

The Goop-founder attended the event and posted a photo of the three on Instagram with the caption, “@jessseinfeld @jerryseinfeld and I (in no costume, LAME) at the 2nd annual @goodplusfdn Halloween bash!”

In her photo, she is wearing a $475 dress from her own label – the “hyper-feminine” Nancy shirtdress, featuring a high neckline, “goop-signature puff shoulder” and “of-the-moment ruffles."

With her girly ensemble, the actress could have easily passed her “lame” look off as “Goop’s #1 shopper," a costume she appears to be comfortable with.

Her Goop label is billed on the website as a “collection of limited edition, elevated essentials that are made in Italy’s best factories.” The "instant classics" that make up the monthly capsule wardrobe are inspired by Paltrow’s own style.

We’ll have to wait and see if Goop girl becomes her official Halloween costume this year, or if she opts for a more traditional look – like when she dressed up as a skeleton with her daughter, Apple.