Instagram star livestreams sex with boyfriend, claims it was an accident

An Instagram-famous teen is claiming a tawdry livestream of herself canoodling with her boyfriend was an accident.

Kristen Hancher, 18, was getting hot and heavy with boyfriend Andrew Gregory and broadcast audio of the act live to 14,000 of her 3.9 million followers for three minutes, the Evening Standard reported.

“Whoever saw my [sic] live, I just wanna apologize. That was totally not intentional. Delete it from your mind,” she said in a post uploaded to her story shortly after. “That was super embarrassing and super uncomfortable but for real guys, s--- happens. Accidents happen.”

The phone’s camera was obscured but the LA-based social media personality’s followers could still hear what was happening.

The pair live together and have been together for a year in a half, Gregory said in a post.

Instagram stories were introduced last year and allow users to share photos and videos live throughout their day. The content automatically deletes after 24 hours.

This article originally appeared on New York Post