Sexy 'Stranger Things' costume draws backlash from fans

Halloween is known for cooler weather, an uptick in candy sales and, of course, sexy costumes.

Recently, sexy Melania Trump and pregnant Kylie Jenner have caused controversy, and now a saucy version of Eleven, the 12-year-old character from Netflix’s smash hit “Stranger Things” has hit stores and people are outraged.

The $50 costume – like other unauthorized costumes – does not officially use “Stranger Things” in the title, but the likeness to Eleven, played by 13-year-old Millie Bobby Brown, is indisputable. Brown, as Eleven, has blonde hair and wears a pink dress with a high collar and a jacket. The costume, called the Upside Down Honey – a reference to the show's alternate universe – consists of a pink dress, jacket and waffle purse.

The model in the costume is also wearing a blonde wig and has Brown’s signature bloody nose.

The problem is that the pink dress has been shortened significantly, and the high collar has been lowered for more cleavage. The tennis shoes Brown wears have also been replaced with tan pumps.

Though sexualized costumes at Halloween are not new, fans have particular issue with this one because the character in the show is not even a teenager yet.

“There’s a sexy ‪@Stranger_Things Eleven Halloween costume. SHE’S A CHILD,” one woman tweeted.

“When do sexy #Halloween costumes go too far??? I saw an ad for a sexy Eleven costume (from Stranger Things) and it was too wrong,” another tweeter wrote.

“STOP SEXUALISING CHILDREN AND RELIGIOUS FIGURES FOR HALLOWEEN!!! IF I SEE ONE MORE SEXY ELEVEN OR NUN IM GONNA FIGHT SOMEONE!!!,” one woman wrote.

In 2016 when the show first premiered, Eleven was one of Halloween’s most popular costumes.