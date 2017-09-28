Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond announces new bedding line with Walmart

Ree Drummond, known for cooking up cowboy and hungry kid-approved meals on her hit show, “The Pioneer Woman,” announced today that she will be growing her product line to include bedding.

The Food Network star and “accidental country girl,” as she calls herself, is building on her already successful kitchenware collection by expanding into the bedroom.

The line, which launches October 4, is going to add over 100 items to her collection – including comforters, shams, quilts, sheets and decorative pillows. Most of her designs feature vibrant colors with rustic accents.

The home goods will be available exclusively on Walmart.com on Wednesday, selling alongside her recently released floral slow cookers and festive dinnerware.