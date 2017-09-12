Plus size model Jordyn Woods moves toward ‘fashion democracy’ with new curvy collection

Jordyn Woods, runway model and Kylie Jenner's best friend, has taken her talents to the world of fashion design once again — and the results are incredible.

This week, the multi-hyphenate revealed the first collection in what promises to be a long-term collaboration with Canadian curvy retailer Addition Elle. According to a press release, the "Love & Legend" line comprises 15 pieces, all priced between $42 and $178 and comes in sizes 12 to 26, all of which will make their runway debut at Addition Elle's runway show at New York Fashion Week this coming September. Immediately after the show, the entire collection will conveniently be available for purchase in a pop-up shop in NYC.

Images released by Addition Elle, a brand perhaps best known for its multiple lingerie collaborations with Ashley Graham, show Jordyn serving looks in super trendy two-tone jeans, a funky denim blazer, and a graffitied denim jacket.

"I was excited to partner with Addition Elle as they embody everything I stand for," Jordyn, 19, said in the press release. "They are a style destination for women who truly embrace their figures and are passionate about building a fashion democracy within the industry, offering the latest trends for all body types."

In an interview with WWD about the collab, Jordyn expanded on why she jumped at the chance to design a clothing line with Addition Elle. "I've been working and modeling with them for years and it was amazing to bring our relationship full circle. They are a style destination for women who embrace their figures so it's exciting to create something," she said, adding that although her line and others like it have helped create more inclusivity and body diversity in the fashion industry, we have yet to achieve complete equality. "I'm on the fence about the word 'plus-sized,'" she said. "Why do we need to categorize people by their size? There should be one section that has all size ranges."

Jordyn has expressed this desire for a total "fashion democracy" before. In an interview with Obsessee earlier this year, she said, "Yes, I'm a 'curve' model, but to be completely honest, I feel like there should be no separate sections in fashion — there should just be one." She continued, "If it fits, it fits, and if it doesn't, it doesn't. For example, low-rise works for some people, and high-waisted works for others, and it's cool to have separate sections like that, but when it comes to sizing, I feel like there should be one category and enough options for everyone."

