Woman breaks world record for longest fingernails with total length over 18 feet

After growing her fingernails for more than 20 years, a nail artist from Texas has earned a spot in the 2018 installment of the Guinness World Records.

Ayanna Williams of Houston broke the record for longest fingernails on a pair of female hands, with her total nail length reaching 18 feet 10.9 inches.

Each nail is about 2 feet long, but those on her left hand are longer, measuring a total 10 feet 8.5 inches, compared to her right which measured 8 feet 2.3 inches. Her left thumb is the longest individual nail, at 2 feet 2.7 inches -- longer than the height of the world record holder for the shortest man ever, who’s just 1 foot 9.5 inches tall.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA REGRETS ENDORSING SKIN-LIGHTENING CREAM

Williams told the Daily Mail she applied for the record title "to let my children know that anything they want to accomplish can be done. It takes courage, discipline and patience but it can be accomplished."

"I am elated and honored," Williams said. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd make it into the Guinness World Records books!"

Williams told Guinness it takes her up to 20 hours and two full bottles of polish to paint her nails. To keep them growing, she regularly applies nail hardener and a thin layer of acrylic. She also has to clean them every day with antibacterial soap and a special nail brush.

Williams said to ensure her nails don’t break, she can’t wash dishes and has to sleep with them carefully resting on a pillow. Her biggest challenge is pulling up her pants, she said.

When she isn’t taking care of her own nails, she gives manicures professionally as a nail technician.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The previous record holder’s nails were even longer: Chris “The Dutchess” Walton’s nails reached a total length of 23 feet 11 inches, but she cut them, giving the title to Williams.

Asked if she would ever trim her own nails, Williams said, “They’re a part of me, so they’re here to stay!”