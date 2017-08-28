lifestyle

Expand/Collapse Search

Fitness + Well-being

Nude blogger's Instagram account reactivated after her story went viral

news.com.au
The Nude Blogger got her Instagram account reactivated after making headlines

The Nude Blogger got her Instagram account reactivated after making headlines  (Jessa O'Brien)

Australian blogger Jessa O’Brien has had her Instagram account reinstated after it was shut down earlier this month.

Known as The Nude Blogger, the 28-year-old says regaining control of her account is a “huge win for body positivity.”

The Geelong woman frequently posts nude photos of herself on social media and says she encounters “lots of ill-informed judgments and criticism” about her lifestyle.

She started her account in October last year and has since amassed more than 50,000 followers.

But earlier this month, she woke up to find her Instagram page had been deactivated.

“My Instagram account ... was abruptly, and without any warning whatsoever, deactivated over three weeks ago now,” she wrote on her blog.

“Not even a heads up. Not so much as a peep from the Instagram ‘support’ team within that time, even after countless attempts at making contact and reaching out.”

“When my account was deactivated, of course I was upset and disappointed.”

Instagram has since reactivated her account after the story was reported around the world.

Yes…THANK YOU @instagram 🙏🏽 Thank you for making the honourable decision to reinstate my account 🙏🏽 Thank you for listening…not only to me, but to the many others out there and the message we collectively represent 🙏🏽 Thank you for exercising a sense of social responsibility 🙏🏽 This reactivation symbolises a stand for body-positivity and a step in the right direction toward helping to normalise nudity ✨ This reactivation signifies a much-needed move toward removing the stigma around non-sexual nudity ✨ I am committed to continuing in my efforts to help normalise nudity and promote body-positivity, and I can only hope that Instagram will act as an ally and not an opponent in my mission 🤝 I know many other body-positive accounts have fallen victim to disheartening double standards, and I can only hope that Instagram will set forth in exercising the same discernment they seem to have with mine. In today's fast-paced and ever-changing technological environment, we all know just how fast something can become irrelevant. One minute you're in, the next you're out. We have seen the evolution of social media, and I think we can all vouch for the fact that it would serve the giants well to be progressive rather than regressive... We cannot evolve under the guise of oppression. We need new ways of thinking. Forward-thinking. We must be the pioneers to steer it in a direction which ushers in acceptance, self love, positivity and union 💖 I call on Instagram, and all other social media platforms… With your help and goodwill, let us be the ones to leave a lasting legacy of love and union ❤️💛💚💙💜 WHO'S WITH ME? ✊🏽 . . #thankyou #instagram #istandforbodypositivity #body #positive #normalisenudity

A post shared by The Nude Blogger (@thenudeblogger) on

“I believe the story has spread like it has because body image is a matter that strongly resonates with most humans…as we ALL have a naked body beneath the layers,” O’Brien said.

“It is a topic that is relevant to each and every one of us (plus, nudity is still so taboo and scandalous when it really shouldn’t be).”

“The deactivation of my account proved to be one of the best things to happen for my message.”

“This is a HUGE win for body positivity, and most definitely a step in the right direction for Instagram, social media and society!”

This article originally appeared on news.com.au