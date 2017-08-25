Orchestra closes after backlash over fat-shaming singers

It was over before the ladies who weren’t “physically fit” could sing.

A Toronto orchestra was forced to shut down after receiving backlash for telling overweight performers to stop wearing “tight-fitting dresses.”

The announcement came after performers received an email Tuesday from the Sheraton Cadwell Orchestra management that said that only “physically fit and slim” singers would be featured in shows, according to the Global News.

“As per our highly selective casting requirements for vocal artists taking on a prominent leading role on stage, only singers who are physically fit and slim (or at the very least, those who know how to dress strategically/suitably in order to not bring attention to their temporary physical/dietary indulgences) would be showcased with our boutique orchestras,” the email said.

The email quickly went viral after singer Sydney Dunitz slammed the orchestra on Facebook for body-shaming.

“I am absolutely disgusted with this email that was sent to me and the other vocalists who sing with this particular orchestra,” she said.

In light of the scandal, the Sheraton Cadwell Orchestra said Thursday that several board members had resigned and the organization would soon shutter its doors.

“With our resignation, our financial funding for the Sheraton Cadwell community service project and music training program will also be terminated forthwith with much regret and, as such, the entire organization will cease to exist in due course,” the statement said, according to the Global News.

In the email, the orchestra went on to blame the negative publicity on people with “evil intent.”

“We sincerely apologize for any embarrassment/harassment that you may experience from media representatives or other individuals/parties as a result of misconstrued/malicious allegations and extremely negative/destructive/evil intent,” the group said in the email to performers.

Vocalist Victoria Leone said that she was unsatisfied with the orchestra’s response and called the email “highly inappropriate.”

“It was very disappointing to hear that they feel our discussion about the body-shaming situation was a ‘malicious and evil’ attempt at shutting down the organization,” she told the Global News.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post