Alaska Airlines allows early boarding for Seahawks fans sporting Russell Wilson jerseys

Fans of Russell Wilson are set to score this year, not just in Fantasy Football, but also when they fly Alaskan Airlines. Anyone wearing the Seattle Seahawks quarterback’s No. 3 jersey on flights departing from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are officially allowed to board early.

The airline announced the return of this promotion on Friday, which continues through the regular season.

"As Seattle's hometown airline, we are happy to once again extend this perk to our guests for the 2017 season," said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of brand and marketing communications, in a press release.

Serving in his fifth year as the airline’s “Chief Football Officer," the airline has donated more than $700,000 to Wilson’s supported charities, including the Seattle Children's Hospital Foundation, Strong Against Cancer and Wilson's Why Not You Foundation, according to Business Insider. These organizations work to end pediatric cancer and improve the lives of Seattle youth.

When asked his ideal vacation destination in an employee Q&A on Alaska Airlines' blog, the QB said that he’s excited by the unknown. “My favorite places to vacation are places I have never been. I love to explore and learn new things. There is so much out there I still want to see,” Wilson said.

The fall 2017 NFL season will mark Wilson’s sixth season as the Seahawks starting quarterback. He was a third-round pick in the 2012 draft from the University of Wisconsin.

Further, the skies are looking bright for the Seahawks. Last night, they defeated the San Diego Chargers 48-17 in their first preseason matchup.