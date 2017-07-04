Woman risks her life to have world's biggest hips

This Pennsylvania woman is determined to have the world’s biggest hips — even if it ends up killing her, according to a report.

Bobbi-Jo Westley, 43, of York, already has hips that measure 95 inches, but she has her sights set on the current record of 99 inches, held by Mikel Ruffinelli of Los Angeles, Barcroft Media reported.

“My hips are what makes me unique,” she told the news outlet. “It’s what makes me ‘me.'”

Her supersize hips have earned her instant online fame with worldwide fans buying and trading her pictures.

She has even arranged “crushing sessions” for her biggest fans, who pay to have the curvaceous woman sit on them and squash them.

“When I realized that there were men out there who like my shape, I was kind of surprised,” she told the site. “I get all kinds of presents and messages from my fans, some of them ask ‘will you marry me?,’ which is kind of hard because I’m already married.”

But the 5-foot-2 Westley, who weighed in at 542 pounds the last time she went to the doctor, said her shapely hips come at a cost.

Westley is currently housebound — under doctor’s orders — and her immense size prevents her from doing many day-to-day activities.

“When I go up or down stairs, or through doors, I have to turn sideways,” she told Barcroft Media.

She says her massive weight gain is caused by an underactive thyroid, a condition she was diagnosed with six years ago.

But her nutritionist, Nadia Sharifi, owner of MyTrimLine Weight Loss and Wellness Centers, isn’t buying it.

“It’s literally a life-or-death choice at this point,” she told the site. “Hormones, or thyroid issues, or blood type or ancestry might play a little part, but ultimately it’s down to what we put into our mouth.”

“When we’re talking about her veins, she can have a block very easily. She is really, truly a ticking time bomb.”

Westley said she knows she’s putting herself at risk, and she has worried about her health. Her doctor has even asked her to consider gastric bypass surgery.

But her determination to shatter a word record far surpasses her fears.

“It’s just something that I have to do and I take it one day at a time,” she said. “I want to be remembered for something, and I think having the world’s biggest hips is what I was meant to be remembered for.”

This article orginally appeared on New York Post.