Kim Jong Un romper for men might be the worst thing ever

The Internet is outraged over a male romper printed with Kim Jong Un’s mug.

Last week, online retailer GetOnFleek started selling this fashion statement emblazoned with a close-up of the North Korean leader for $79, reports NextShark.

But now some social media users have accused the Orlando, Fla.-based company of glorifying a dictator.

The hermit kingdom made headlines Monday after American college student Otto Warmbier died from injuries he sustained while imprisoned for supposedly stealing a propaganda poster.

But that hasn’t stopped GetOnFleek from hawking its rompers. In fact, they say it’s one of their best-selling products.

Twitter users have spoken out.

“I found the worst thing on the internet,” tweeted ESPN anchor Cary Chow. “A combination of so much awful.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post