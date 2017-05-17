Mom hits back at critics of C-sections in viral Instagram post

Caesarean sections are common practice nowadays, but that doesn’t mean they are typically shown off on social media.

One courageous mom decided to buck that trend and display the reality of C-sections — stitches, post-birth bloat and all — on Instagram.

Olivia White posted the photo Thursday, May 11th after giving birth to her second child. In her intimate selfie, she puckered up to the camera while she lay in her hospital bed with her T-shirt above her belly button, revealing the deep incision.



“To anyone who thinks it's the easy way out,” White writes in the post, “we'll (sic) try having a 6 inch gash in your abdomen like a gutted shark who had the body parts of the surfer it ate retrieved! That's then sewn back together with fishing wire while it feels like your vital organs are trying to escape!”

White isn’t the first mom to take to social media to defend that C-sections are real births that are just as painful as the vaginal kind. In August, new mom Raye Lee fired back at critics who said the birthing method was “convenient,” and in March, an anonymous mom claimed a photographer canceled their photoshoot when she learned the mom wouldn’t be delivering her child vaginally. “A surgery isn’t birth, my dear,” the alleged photographer reportedly said.

Despite some of the backlash these moms have faced, C-sections are extremely common. According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year, nearly 1.3 million women undergo the procedure in the United States — comprising 32 percent of the birthing population — while about 2.7 million women deliver vaginally.

Most women plan on having a vaginal birth, but for health reasons, C-sections are a better fit for some moms.

According to the American Pregnancy Association, some women must undergo a C-section is placenta previa, which is when the placenta partially or entirely covers the lower part of the cervix, or a uterine rupture, which is rarer. More common causes for needing a C-section include fetal distress, if a baby is in the breech position, failure to progress during labor, or having a repeat caesarean, according to the website.

In her viral post, White writes that, after the operation, she felt as though she was hit by a bus, and she commented on her newly forming scar, which she believes will be impossible to conceal.

“Anyone who's ever had c section knows that you'll forever be dependant (sic) on your friends Nancy, Dr 90210 and Spanx because you cannot for the life of you get rise of the ditch that is left by the scar,” she quipped.

Regardless of her post-baby body, White writes that she is thankful for motherhood.

“For all the skin tight Kookai dresses I bought while pregnant that now make me look like I have a Kangaroo pouch - I wouldn't change it!" she writes. "Because if it wasn't for the ability to deliver my babies - this way they might not be here today.”

Many women have shown an outpouring of support on White’s Instagram post, as her message has garnered thousands of likes as of Wednesday afternoon.

One user wrote, “Emergency c-section here! It was one of the hardest things I ever did, and I had guilt/grief for the longest time that it wasn't a ‘real’ birth.”

Another shared, “Just had my second csection 5 days ago. This post could not be more accurate! Thank you for sharing!”

