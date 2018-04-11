Indiana boy battling cancer for third time becomes honorary sheriff's deputy

A 6-year-old Indiana boy who is battling cancer for the third time got his wish Tuesday when he was sworn in as an honorary sheriff’s deputy.

Brantley Taber was bestowed the honor at Tri-Elementary School in Indiana, as his classmates watched dozens of Henry County police officers welcome their newest recruit, FOX59 reported.

Brantley was first diagnosed with cancer at age 3 when his parents noticed a lump on his back. According to the family's GoFundMe page, his only treatment option is trial medicine because he maxed out his lifetime doses of chemotherapy.

Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Bertrand had heard about Brantley’s battle with cancer and found out the youngster wanted to be a law enforcement officer when he grew up. He then hatched a plan to help fulfill Brantley's dream to join the force.

"It’s such a great cause and such a great thing for him to have just one amazing day and to know he has so many people that support him and are backing him is just a great thing," Bertrand told FOX59.

Brantley’s mother, Kira, said she became emotional when she saw the police officers waiting at the school to welcome their newest recruit. The boy was even able to participate in a mock arrest.

"I was not expecting this," the boy's mother said. "I’m fighting back tears walking up and seeing the 50 some police officers that are here and all the police cars outside, it's overwhelming."