Conor McGregor's 'Proper' Irish whiskey to sponsor his UFC fights

MMA champion Conor McGregor has finally released his much-hyped whiskey, and has already inked a sponsorship deal.

As part of his new six-fight contract with the UFC, McGregor’s Proper No. 12 Whiskey will be a sponsor at each of his six upcoming fights, ESPN reported on September 21.

Dana White, the president of the UFC, reportedly made the announcement himself during a press conference on Thursday ahead of UFC 229 on Oct. 6, when McGregor will square off against Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas, according to SB Nation.

McGregor, who appeared at Thursday’s press conference with a bottle of his whiskey sitting on a table in front of him, also claimed that his brand’s name and/or logo will be on the mat during the fight.

"You bet your b----cks it is,” he said, according to ESPN. “On the canvas. On the canvas. Like [Nurmagomedov's] blood will be on the canvas.”

The mixed martial artist announced the release of his new Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey earlier this week, after initially announcing his intentions to 'take over the Irish whiskey market' after his fight against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

“It became a longer and more complicated project than originally expected, so McGregor turned to the world’s oldest whiskey distillery, located in Ireland, with a proven history of quality whiskey making," according to a press release.

The 80-proof single-malt whiskey is launching in the United States and Ireland this month.

