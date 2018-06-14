More fast food workers diagnosed with hepatitis A

Health officials in West Virginia say two more food service workers have been diagnosed with hepatitis A.

One of the workers who contracted the highly contagious disease worked at a Taco Bell in Hurricane and the other worked at a Pizza Hut in Charleston, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said in a news releases, the Associated Press reported.

According to the Associated Press, department director of environment health services Stanley Mills said no unsafe food handling practices were identified at either of the restaurants.

Recently the state has been hit with dozens of hepatitis A cases – mostly occurring in the Kanawha and Putnam counties.

Hepatitis A is a liver disease that can be spread through contact with an infected person, or ingesting contaminated food or drink.