Spirit Airlines flight delayed by alligator crossing airport runway

A Spirit Airlines flight landing at Orlando International Airport was held up on the runway Monday morning by a casually crossing alligator.

The budget airliner was flying in from Baltimore-Washington International Airport when they encountered the leisurely paced reptile.

UNITED FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING IN IRELAND AFTER 'BOMB THREAT' WAS FOUND ON BOARD

However, those on board did not seem to be too upset by the animal.

One Orlando man who recorded a video of the creature crossing simply called the scene normal for his state.

"Only in Florida... a gator held up our plane crossing the runway at MCO on the way home from DC,” he wrote on Facebook.

Several people agreed in the comments, calling the incident “Typical Florida.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Fortunately, no one – human or animal – was harmed during the delay. At the end of the 10 second clip, the gator can be seen safely returning to the water.