Denny's customer arrested after allegedly slapping waitress' butt

One New York man is accused of slapping a Denny’s waitress on the bottom while his wife was in the bathroom. The 65-year-old may now spend up to a year in jail.

On May 22, Clarence H. Locke Jr. arrived at Denny's in Rome with his wife around noon, sat down at one of staffer Jayme Adair’s tables, and ordered beverages, Newshub reports.

"The customer and his wife came in together. I didn't recognize him by his face, but when he walked in he said, “Hello Jayme,”" the 23-year-old waitress recalled. As Locke’s wife soon left the table to user the restroom, the shocking incident unfolded.

"I get their drink order, I turn to walk away and he reaches out of the booth, almost falls out of the booth and tries, and hits my butt,” Adair told WKTV . “And I was just in shock. I never had something like that happen to me.”

She immediately informed her manager, who told the man to leave.

"It made me feel embarrassed, it was degrading, it made me feel...it made me feel like I did something wrong and I know I didn't do anything wrong," Adair further mused, adding that nothing like this has happened in the five years she's worked at Denny's of Rome.

The alleged assault was caught on CCTV, and authorities were able to identify Locke shortly afterwards. He was arrested later that day around 1:30 p.m., Syracuse.com reports.

"So many women go through this and it is not fair. I did nothing wrong and I did not deserve that,” Adair said.

Locke was charged with forcible touching, a Class A misdemeanor punishable with up to a year in jail or three years’ probation. Upon conviction, the violation does not require a person to register as a sex offender, unless the victim is younger than 18 or it is not the attacker’s first sex-related conviction, WKTV reports.

Locke was later released on an appearance ticket for City Court.

"Working women are sick and tired of being subjected to this kind of abuse," Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara told the outlet. "Why someone would think that they could touch these people like that defies logic."

