Truck driver leaves Oklahoma waitress two $1,000 tips

By Michelle Gant | Fox News
A truck driver passing through Oklahoma left his waitress two $1,000 tips.

A truck driver passing through Oklahoma left his waitress two $1,000 tips.  (5 News KFSM)

An Oklahoma waitress received a shocking Mother's Day surprise when a customer left her two large tips.

Brenda Pearson was working at the 4 Star Diner in Roland on Sunday when David Platt ordered a cheeseburger to go. When he went to pay, he told Pearson he wanted to leave a $1,000 tip.

Brenda Pearson was working at the 4 Star Diner in Roland on Sunday when David Platt ordered a cheeseburger to go.  (Google Street View)

"I said, ‘What? Are you serious?’ He said yes. I couldn't believe it. I couldn't hardly breathe. It took my breath away," Pearson told 5 News KFSM.

Platt said after talking with Pearson a bit, he thought she could use the money. "We talked about the Lord and about her life and her children. I got the impression that she was having a hard time of it, so I thought I'd just help her out a little bit," he told 5 News.

Platt said after talking with Pearson a bit, he thought she could use the money.  (5 News KFSM)

An hour later, Platt returned to the diner to order pie and left Pearson another $1,000 tip. "Money is just paper or numbers on a screen," Platt said. "Self-gratification only goes so far. So, when you're helping another person, you're adding something to the world. It's an investment and people, people are what's important."

"Money is just paper or numbers on a screen," Platt said. "Self-gratification only goes so far. So, when you`re helping another person, you`re adding something to the world. It`s an investment and people, people are what`s important."  (5 News KFSM)

Pearson said the money was a godsend and she plans to use it to get caught up on bills and help take care of her children and family.

