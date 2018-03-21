Restaurant launches vodka-infused pizza

Ordering a cocktail at a bar and then having to go to a pizzeria to get your pie fix sounds exhausting. One Philadelphia restaurant has figured out a way to streamline the tiresome process by combining the two.

Scarpetta Philadelphia, an Italian restaurant known for fine dining, has teamed up with a local distillery, Stateside Urbancraft Vodka, to create a vodka-infused pie that will quench the thirsts of cocktail and carb enthusiasts alike.

The pizza is started with vodka-infused dough, then layered with vodka-infused mozzarella cheese, a vodka blush sauce and sun-dried tomatoes, the press release says.

The boozy pie-tail is available at the restaurant for the price of a regular cocktail, $10 – or only $6 during happy hour.

However, before you bring the family, the alcoholic pizza is only for those 21 and up. So, be prepared to show some ID.