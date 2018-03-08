Toddler’s adorable reaction to first bite of pizza goes viral

When Jody Avirgan tweeted a photo of his toddler daughter’s euphoric reaction to her first taste of pizza on March 3, he probably didn’t anticipate it going viral.

“My daughter just tried pizza for the first time,” the host and producer of the FiveThirtyEight podcast wrote. In the image, his little girl triumphantly raises her arms with her eyes closed, sauce spread all over her face, as she joyously savors her first encounter with the the beloved cheesy flatbread dish.

STRUGGLING DOMINO'S PIZZA DELIVERY DRIVER SHOCKED BY CHURCH'S GENEROUS TIP

With over 1,400 comments, 63,000 retweets and 262,000 likes since pouring in on Avirgan’s post, the Twitterverse is championing the tot’s sweet reaction and sharing their own love stories with the dish.

“Imagine when she tries bacon,” one user wrote. “Imagine when she tries bacon on pizza,” another clapped back.

DOMINO'S DELIVERY DRIVER SUSPENDED OVER DIRTY CAR

Others voiced their identification with the toddler’s ardent response.

“I still do this,” one user said. “That’s basically my face after every slice 30+ years later,” another quipped.

Meanwhile, some declared Avirgan’s daughter as an inspiration to order pizza themselves, and likened her to Kanye West.

Fellow parents shared stories of their own youngsters obsessions with pizza, too.

It was only a matter of time before a national pizza chain chimed in, and DiGiorno was first to the punch.

“Us when they say it’s not delivery” they cheekily joked.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Moral of the story — the love of pizza knows no age.