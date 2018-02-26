Johnnie Walker introducing special-edition Jane Walker

The Striding Man logo has been plastered on Johnnie Walker bottles for almost 200 years — but next month, the Scottish liquor brand is swapping out its longstanding icon with a striding woman on the Jane Walker Edition of its Black Label scotch whiskey.

This limited-edition bottles will feature a top-hatted woman marching forward, cane in hand. As the company’s first logo change in over a century, Johnny Walker says its Jane Walker Edition symbolizes a celebration of women and a goal to continue to move forward toward greater progress concerning gender issues.

"We are proud to toast the many achievements of women and everyone on the journey towards progress in gender equality," said Stephanie Jacoby, vice president of Johnnie Walker, in a press release.

While their logo is new, their involvement of women is no novel business approach for Johnnie Walker. Elizabeth Walker, the wife of founder John Walker, was “fundamental to the creation of their own blended whisky,” per the press release. Almost half of the brand’s expert blenders are women, and their marketing and C-level executives have a strong female presence.

Now, the company will use their new logo to reach and empower more women.

Just in time for Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, Johnnie Walker will donate to causes celebrating historical women and inspiring future female leaders as part of Keep Walking America, their campaign to celebrate diversity in the United States. Donating $1 for every bottle made of the Jane Walker Edition, they’ll give up $250,000 in total.

Among their donations, $150,000 will support Monumental Women, a campaign under the Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony Statue Fund which will construct a monument honoring woman suffragists in New York’s Central Park. (The park currently has 23 statues, none of which honor women.) They’ll also donate proceeds to She Should Run, an organization inspiring women to run for political office.

With a longstanding goal of moving forward, “Johnnie Walker is proud to take this next step forward by introducing Jane Walker as another symbol of the brand’s commitment to progress.”

Jane Walker will be available in stores for $34 this March.