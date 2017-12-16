With $1,010 tip, Virginia waitress gets 'tip bombed,' report says

During the holiday season, people are known be extra-generous. But a waitress in Virginia must’ve cemented her spot on the nice list this year because she received a $1,010 tip from an anonymous group, the Tip Bombers, Fox 5 DC reported.

Liz Heron, who works at Jimmy’s Old Town Tavern in Herndon, told the outlet that she received the big tip on a $125 lunch check on Friday. The cash was reportedly left by the Tip Bombers, a group of individuals who, every holiday season, pool their money to leave a massive gratuity for their server at a randomly chosen restaurant, the outlet said.

According to the group’s Twitter account, it has been “spreading cheer to waiters and waitresses by Tip Bombing since 2003.”

“I don’t even know what to say I’m so happy.” - Waitress Liz Heron

And that’s exactly what happened to Heron, who got an 808 percent tip, the group said on its website.

The waitress told Fox 5 DC that she was overwhelmed by the gesture. “I don’t even know what to say,” she said. “I’m so happy.”

Heron reportedly lost everything she had, including four pets, in a house fire in 2015. The money, she told Fox 5 DC, will help her rebuild, as she’s recently moved back into her home.

“It gives me hope for humanity,” Heron said. “There are still people with huge hearts out there, and that means so much.”

She reportedly gave a portion of the money to a co-worker. Some of it will also be donated while the rest will be used to buy some presents, Fox 5 DC said.