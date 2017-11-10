50 Veterans Day dining deals for military personnel

On Veterans Day, as America honors the sacrifices of all those who serve and have served, various restaurants across the country will salute our armed forces with free and discounted dishes.

While offers vary by location, and identification is typically required, a special meal and major thanks await our nation's veterans at dozens of restaurant chains on Nov. 11.

Check out this comprehensive roundup to find a promotion near you — and to all those who have served and your families, thank you.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar: Choose one of seven entrees on a special menu for a free meal.

Bar Louie: Free flatbread or burger at participating locations.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse: Enjoy any free entrée under $12.95 on Nov. 10 and 11, as well as a complimentary beer courtesy of a member of your local community.

Bob Evans: Dig into a free meal from a special menu at all locations.

Bonefish Grill: Free Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer.

Boston Market: Purchase one meal and get another free the entire weekend of Nov. 10 through 12 at participating locations. While a military ID isn’t required for this promotion, a special coupon from their website is.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Active and retired armed services members will recieve a free small order of traditional or boneless wings plus a side of fries.



California Pizza Kitchen: Free pizza, pasta or salad on Nov. 11 at participating locations.

Chili's: Choose a free meal from a special holiday menu.

Chuck E. Cheese: Veterans, active armed service members and their families can score a free personal one-topping pizza.

Circle K: Pick up a free Polar Pop at the convenience store.

Cracker Barrel: Military service members and veterans will receive a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, while customers are asked to consider a donation to the nonprofit Operation Homefront.

Denny's: Beginning at 5 a.m. on Nov. 10, active, inactive and retired military members can score a complimentary Build-Your-Own Grand Slam breakfast dish at participating chains until noon.

Dunkin' Donuts: Free doughnut with military ID, no purchase necessary.

Famous Dave's: Dig into a delicious two-meat combo for free.

Friendly's: Enjoy a complimentary breakfast, lunch or dinner from a select menu at participating locations.

Golden Corral: At the chain’s annual Military Appreciation Night, score a free dinner buffet from 5 to 9 p.m.

Handel’s Ice Cream: Free cone at participating locations.

Hooters: Feast on a complimentary meal from a special menu.

Huddle House: Dig into a free order of Sweet Cakes all locations across the country.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: Sip on a non-alcoholic beverage and snack on a complimentary entrée.

Hy-Vee: Pick up a free breakfast anytime from 7 to 11 a.m.

IHOP: Score a complimentary helping of Red, White and Blue pancakes or a patriotic pancake dish between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Krispy Kreme: Pick up a free donut and small coffee on Nov. 11

Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo (four slices of pizza and a Pepsi drink) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veteran’s Day.

Logan's Roadhouse: Complimentary meal from a select menu between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

LongHorn Steakhouse: In addition to a free appetizer or dessert, guests dining with veterans get 10 percent off their bill.

Mimi’s Café: Free entrée from a select menu.

Muscle Maker Grill: Pick up a complimentary meal at participating locations.

O’Charley’s: All veterans and active military personnel can receive a free “9.99er” entrée.

Olive Garden: Dig into a free complimentary meal from a special menu.

On the Border: Free combination meal for service members both active and retired.

Outback Steakhouse: Score a free Bloomin' Onion and non-alcoholic beverage, as well as a discount for family members.

Panera Bread: On Nov. 11, military personnel can get a free breakfast sandwich until 10 a.m., or a coupon for a free pastry to use at a future time.

Perkins: Dine on a free Magnificent Seven meal.

Pizza Inn: Free meal at the adult buffet.

Primanti Bros.: Savor a free classic sandwich.

Quaker Steak & Lube: Check at your local chain for specific details on free and discounted meals for Veterans Day.

Red Lobster: Chow down on a complimentary appetizer or dessert from a special menu.

Red Robin: Enjoy a free Red's Tavern Double Burger with bottomless fries.

Ruby Tuesday: Savor any appetizer up to $10 for free on Nov. 11.

Shoney’s: Complimentary All-American burger.

Sonny's BBQ: Drop by your local franchise for specific details on free and discounted meals.

Starbucks: Any veteran, active duty military and military spouse can drop into the coffee giant on Nov. 11 for a free tall coffee.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch for service members on Veteran’s Day.

TGI Friday's: Complimentary lunch menu item on Nov. 11.

Village Inn: Feast on an “INN-Credible V.I.B." breakfast.

Wawa: On Veteran’s Day, all veterans, active military and family members can pick up a free coffee, any size, all day.

White Castle: Free breakfast combo meal or other Castle Combo meal.

World of Beer: Veterans will get $5 off total bill.

