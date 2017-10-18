Starbucks releases Halloween-themed vampire frappuccino in UK

Starbucks never fails to get into the holiday spirit.

The coffee chain is serving “Vampire Frappuccino” at all locations in the United Kingdom as a sweet Halloween treat, a company spokesperson confirmed to Fox News. The drink has been available since Sunday and will be on the menu until Oct. 31.

PROTESTERS TARGET STARBUCKS WITH LARGE 'CUP MONSTER' MADE FROM DRINKWARE

The frappuccino is made with chocolate, whole milk blended with strawberry sauce, and topped with whipped cream. There also appears to be a drizzle of strawberry syrup on top, perhaps meant to mimic blood.

A tall order of the Vampire Frappuccino will cost 2.79 pounds, or about $3.68.

Starbucks U.K. are also offering a Mummy Cookie and a Pumpkin Cookie to go along with their Halloween-themed Frappuccino, Cosmopolitan reports.

For fans elsewhere, the chain is rumored to be adding the “Zombie” Frappuccino to its American menues for the five days leading up with Halloween. According to marketing materials allegedly obtained by a site called "Day of the Human," the drink will be made from a “crème frappuccino syrup base,” which will be blended with “green caramel apple powder” and “pink powder," and topped with pink whipped cream meant to resemble "brains."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Starbucks released a version of the Vampire Frappuccino in the U.S. in 2015, naming it “Fang-tastic” Frappuccino. A green tea “Franken” Frappuccino graced fans the year before.