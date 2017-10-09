This bar was just voted the best in the world

The World’s 50 Best Bars of 2017 have just been announced, and one could say this year’s list has been both shaken and stirred. This time, the No. 1 spot went to London’s American Bar in the Savoy Hotel, an establishment that took the No. 2 spot in 2016, while last year’s winner, The Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog in New York City, fell to 5th place.

The list, now in its 9th year, is voted on by more than 500 drink experts from around the world, and is meant to be the definitive international guide to sipping the best of the best. Owned and organized by William Reed Business Media, the organization is also responsible for each year’s highly anticipated list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

This year’s U.K. winner is helmed by Erik Lorincz and Declan McGurk, and has been a staple of the cocktail world for over 125 years. The World’s Best calls it a “perfect bar” and “one of the most important cocktail destinations open today.”

London’s American Bar isn’t the only representative from the U.K. on this year’s list, with London’s Dandelyan, Connaught Bar, and Bar Termini all breaking the top 10. Still, the U.S. takes the prize for the country with the most winners at 13, including seven bars in New York. They include The NoMad at No. 3, Dead Rabbit at No. 5, Attaboy at No. 8, Dante at No, 16, Blacktail at No. 32, Employees Only at No. 37, and Mace at No. 42. Other U.S. winners hail from San Francisco, Miami, and Chicago.

Asia is also well-represented on the 2017 list, with Singapore taking six wins (including the new bar Atlas at No. 15) and other winners in Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

See the full list (and start planning a boozy trip around the world) here.