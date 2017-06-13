5 rookie grilling mistakes and how to avoid them

No one wants to take a bite of a freshly grilled burger and taste not meat, but soot and lighter fluid.

And who likes chowing down on overcooked patties after sweating over a hot grill. Don’t worry! We can help. Before you start lighting those coals for the first cookout of the season, make sure you brush up on a few common grilling mistakes to avoid, so your first grill-out is a successful one.

Even if you're a confident cook in the confines of your kitchen, stepping outside to cook on the open flame of a grill can be frustrating. There are so many factors to consider: marinades, seasoning and controlling the temperature are among the most important-- and frustrating-- aspects of grilling.

Yet when you bite into that perfectly cooked steak, enjoy tender caramelized ribs or enjoy smoky fall-apart pork butt, all the hassle of cooking on the grill fades into a distant memory.

Luckily, most grilling mistakes are easily avoidable with a minor tweak here and there. For instance, if you don’t like the chemical taste on your otherwise perfectly cooked steak, ditch the lighter fluid for a chimney starter.

For more expert grilling tips, like the best way to start your coals and how to check for doneness, read on for our simple solutions to five grilling mistakes you can easily avoid this grilling season.