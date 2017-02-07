Customers at Texas restaurant say they won't be back because owner is Mexican

The owner of an Italian restaurant in Texas said he would welcome back the customers who recently wrote on a receipt Friday that they wouldn’t return despite the “tasty” food because he is Mexican.

Fernando Franco, who owns Di Frabo in San Antonio, said his managed showed him the receipt shortly after the couple had left.

The message noted that the food was "tasty" and the service "attentive," but concluded: "The owner is 'Mexican.' We will not return. 'America first.'"

Franco said he's been inundated with messages of support. He added he's not sure how the customers knew he was the owner or that he's a native of Mexico.

"Something like this is a slap in the face," Franco told Fox San Antonio. He opened the restaurant in 2014, turning his dream into a reality.

According to the station, Franco has been running businesses and restaurants in San Antonio since 2012 under the E-2 visa, which is an investor visa that has “very specific” requirements and has to be renewed yearly.

He said he'll frame the receipt as a reminder of how politicized the U.S. has become. He added that he plans to begin the citizenship process soon.

