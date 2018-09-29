Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk hold rehearsal dinner at Jerry Seinfeld's home ahead of reported wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow and fiancé Brad Falchuk are reportedly gearing up to tie the knot this weekend in the Hamptons.

But before the ceremony, which is rumored to take place on Saturday evening at Paltrow's home, the couple held an intimate rehearsal dinner gathering at Jerry Seinfeld's Hamptons house, according to People.

Reps for Paltrow and Falchuk did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The soon-to-be-married couple were snapped on Friday afternoon running errands in the Hamptons area, and a source revealed to People that the lovebirds appeared to "look very happy."

“They spent most of the day apart,” the source continued. “Gwyneth is very involved in the wedding set up, but at the same time seems very chilled.”

Prior to stepping out in the Hamptons, Page Six reported that the 46-year-old actress was spotted shopping at New York City lingerie store Journelle on Thursday, which was also Paltrow's birthday. The sexy shopping suggested that the mom of two may have been preparing for her big day.

Back April, Falchuk's good friend and business partner Ryan Murphy threw the couple a star-studded engagement party in Los Angeles. Guests such as Cameron Diaz, Demi Moore, Julia Roberts, and Kate Hudson attended the couple's celebration.

And while the guest list for the reported wedding ceremony is still unknown, Paltrow’s two children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with Coldplay rocker Chris Martin, are sure to be in attendance.

In January, after confirming her engagement with a romantic spread in the sex and love issue of her Goop Magazine, Paltrow spoke to People and gushed about the planning of her impending wedding.

“I’m excited about everything! I’ve never had a wedding before," the actress admitted, referring to her and Martin's decision to elope in 2003. "So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old.”