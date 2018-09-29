Bill Maher attacks Lindsey Graham for defending Kavanaugh, says senator needs 'his dead boyfriend' John McCain

HBO’s Bill Maher lashed out at Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday for his defense of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying the South Carolina Republican was missing “the stabilizing influence of his dead boyfriend,” meaning the late Sen. John McCain.

Maher, host of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” took shots at Graham multiple times -- for example, saying in his opening monologue that the senator was “familiar” with the “back door.”

“The fact that Trump can either find people like him or make him … Lindsey Graham needs the stabilizing influence of his dead boyfriend,” Maher said later, in reference to McCain, who died Aug. 25 at age 81.

Maher went on to decry Graham’s fiery support for Kavanaugh as a “performance” and that he may be eyeing on a cabinet position within the Trump administration.

Graham stood out during Thursday's hearings of Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused the judge of sexual assault over 36 years ago. He gave perhaps one of the most impassioned speeches in defense of Kavanaugh, accusing the Democrats of trying to destroy the Supreme Court nominee with “the most unethical sham since I've been in politics.”

“What you want to do is destroy this guy’s life, hold this seat open, and hope you win in 2020,” Graham told Senate Judiciary Democrats. “Boy, y’all want power and I hope you don’t get it.”

Maher also accused Kavanaugh of “acting” during the hearing, with one of his guests, CNN commentator April Ryan, saying Kavanaugh spoke only to please President Trump.

“He was rehearsed. He talked about the press, he talked about the Clintons,” Ryan said. “He was too rehearsed. He was so bombastic.”

Maher went on to claim that Kavanaugh lied that his 10-year-old daughter prayed for his accuser.

“That’s what actors do!” Maher said when talking about Kavanaugh barely holding back the tears during his opening statement to the committee. “They make s--- up!”