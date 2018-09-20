Chelsea Handler says Clarence Thomas is 'sexual predator,' mocks GOP

Left-wing comedian-turned-activist Chelsea Handler implied that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is a “sexual predator” when attempting to insult Republicans who want Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to be confirmed despite a sexual assault allegation.

“One known sexual predator on the Supreme Court isn’t enough for Republicans. They want two,” Handler tweeted on Thursday.

“The president bragging about sexual assault isn’t an issue for them either. They have no regard for women. No regard for their daughters or wives,” she continued.

Justice Thomas, a conservative appointed to the bench by President George H.W. Bush, faced an accusation that he had sexually harassed attorney Anita Hill during his confirmation process back in 1991.

Under oath, Thomas repeatedly denied accusations from Hill that he talked about pornography, made inappropriate comments and sexually harassed her when she worked for him at the Department of Education.

Hill’s accusations resulted in last-minute hearings but Thomas was confirmed and has spent the past 27 years on the bench. Christine Blasey Ford publicly came forward Sunday to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual assault decades ago when they were both teenagers in prep school. The accusation immediately sparked comparisons to the situation surrounding Thomas.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has set a Friday morning deadline for Ford to decide whether or not she will take lawmakers up on their offer to testify about her allegations. Earlier this week, her attorney said Ford was willing to do so. However, her legal team now says she won’t testify until the FBI investigates the allegations, something Republicans and the bureau have rejected – much to the chagrin of anti-Trump celebrities such as Handler.

“I believe Christine Blasey Ford and so should every U.S Senator,” Handler tweeted on Sunday.

Last year, Handler walked away from lackluster Netflix series “Chelsea” after two widely panned seasons to focus on political activism. The show focused largely on politics and struggled to resonate with viewers from the jump. It was switched from a daily to weekly program before the idea was scrapped altogether. These days Handler bashes Trump and his surrogates via Twitter on a regular basis.

“Kavanaugh has denied attending a party in the 1980s at the center of his sexual assault allegation. You know who isn’t being accused of sexual assault from a party? Merrick Garland,” she wrote earlier this week.

Handler’s latest controversial comment echoes a tweet earlier in the week sent by ABC News chief political analyst Matthew Dowd, who was mocked on social media for also calling Thomas a “sexual predator.”

Dowd tweeted on Monday, “It was despicable and outrageous what happened to Anita Hill more than 25 years ago, and a sexual predator was given a lifetime seat on the SC. Let’s hope history doesn’t repeat itself in 2018.”

Fox News’ Alex Pappas contributed to this report.